MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MOR opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

