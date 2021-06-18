Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 150,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

