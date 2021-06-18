Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 624,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

