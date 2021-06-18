Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Plans $0.48 Dividend

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

MRPLY opened at $15.33 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Separately, HSBC cut Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion value retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apparel, Home, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

