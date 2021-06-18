MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.