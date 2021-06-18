Mukul Jain Sells 50,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66.

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

