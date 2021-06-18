Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,052,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trupanion stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

