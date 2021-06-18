Namecoin Reaches Market Cap of $22.43 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00004010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $10,424.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.71 or 0.01564232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00430851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057929 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

