NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,074 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $82,139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,031,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 788,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,280. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

