NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.73

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and traded as low as $68.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 2,163 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

