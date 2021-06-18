National Bank Financial Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.74.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$40.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

