National Bank Financial Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.46.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.15 billion and a PE ratio of -44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

