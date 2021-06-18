National Bank Financial Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$31.34 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$34.33. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $311,386.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

