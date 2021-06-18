National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.