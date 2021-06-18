National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday.
National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
