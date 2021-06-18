National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Trading Down 5.5%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.54 and last traded at $69.54. Approximately 495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

