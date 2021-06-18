National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Trading Down 5.5%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.54 and last traded at $69.54. Approximately 495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
