National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 744,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

