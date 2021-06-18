Navcoin Price Reaches $0.41 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.41 million and approximately $763,587.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00056883 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,980,181 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.