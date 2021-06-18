NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 11,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 840,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

