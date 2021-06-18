Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

