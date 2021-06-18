NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

