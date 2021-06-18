NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 6,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 143,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPCE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

