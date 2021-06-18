New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 58,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

