New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 408,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.81. 691,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,520. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

