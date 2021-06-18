New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

