New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 422,047 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

