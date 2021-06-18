New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

