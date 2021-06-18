New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.