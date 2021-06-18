New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.86 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Kornit Digital worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

