New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,344 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $123.61 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

