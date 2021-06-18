New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 57,308 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Tronox worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.68. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.