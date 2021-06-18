New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 63,200 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of VEREIT worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $59,518,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,384,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of VER opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

