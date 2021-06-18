New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,963,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,871,000 after buying an additional 199,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

