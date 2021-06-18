Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

