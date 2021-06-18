NexWave Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,483. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48.

