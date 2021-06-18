NexWave Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.1% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 175,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,397. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

