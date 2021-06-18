NFT Index (NFTI) Price Down 2.3% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $46.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $600.23 or 0.01582400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.71 or 0.00745307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00083953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042766 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

