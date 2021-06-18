Nicolas Sokolow Sells 5,020 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLAR opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

