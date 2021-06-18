Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,460. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

