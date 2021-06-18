Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.