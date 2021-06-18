Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 219.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after buying an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nkarta by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.