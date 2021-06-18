Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

