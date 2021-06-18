Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
