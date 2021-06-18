Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,791.0 days.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49. Nordex has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

NRDXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

