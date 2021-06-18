Northern Trust Corp Has $371.49 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $371,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 10.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

State Street stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

