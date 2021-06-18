Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,657,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $376,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corning by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Corning by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

