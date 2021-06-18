Northern Trust Corp Sells 256,815 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $423,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

