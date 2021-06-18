Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,143 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $467,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $147.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

