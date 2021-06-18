Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $447,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,394.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,410.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,010.83 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.