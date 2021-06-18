Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.83% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $121,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

