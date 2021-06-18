Northstar Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

