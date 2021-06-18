NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 646,276 shares changing hands.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

